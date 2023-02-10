Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 308 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 63.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.65.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,851 shares of company stock valued at $332,781. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

