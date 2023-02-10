Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 110.3% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 236,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 124,323 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $38.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.22. Xencor had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.