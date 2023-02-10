Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 44,315 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,315 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in OneMain by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.98%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

