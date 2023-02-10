Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 51,765 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $29.52 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.08%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.