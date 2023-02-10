Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 577 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of ALEX opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

