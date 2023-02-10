Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 43.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Scholastic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Scholastic Stock Up 1.0 %

Scholastic stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.