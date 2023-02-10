Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 99,156 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,156 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 636,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,725 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $412.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $146,306.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,313.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,313.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,354,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,372,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,970 shares of company stock valued at $590,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

