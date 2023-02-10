Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Biglari were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biglari by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Biglari by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Biglari by 519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $171.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.68. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $173.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biglari Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.