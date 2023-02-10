Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $93.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WWE. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Featured Articles

