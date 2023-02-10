Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,603 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after buying an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 239,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 643.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 174,025 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HE opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

