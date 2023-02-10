Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,849. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

