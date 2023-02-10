Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95,242 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.