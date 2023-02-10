Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

