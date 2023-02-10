Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after buying an additional 751,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 7.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,282,000 after buying an additional 142,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 24.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after buying an additional 282,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 23.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after buying an additional 248,093 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.83) to GBX 1,450 ($17.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.05) to GBX 1,518 ($18.25) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.04) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,220 ($14.67) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,500.50.

PUK opened at $31.31 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

