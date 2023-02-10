PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down to $88.89

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.89, but opened at $84.59. PVH shares last traded at $82.75, with a volume of 256,421 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PVH by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of PVH by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PVH by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of PVH by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 65,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.