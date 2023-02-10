Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,769,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,758,799 shares in the company, valued at $194,255,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,769,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,758,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $862,660.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,509,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 767,119 shares of company stock worth $12,670,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualtrics International Stock Down 2.3 %

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

XM stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.