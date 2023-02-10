Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 134.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 164,551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,806,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,125,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $867.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $307.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 7.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.