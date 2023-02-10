Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Down to $122.30

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.30, but opened at $114.75. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 333,289 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

