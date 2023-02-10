Raymond James Cuts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $155.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $165.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.13. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after acquiring an additional 799,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.