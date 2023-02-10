Raymond James Cuts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $155.00

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLRGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $165.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.13. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after acquiring an additional 799,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.