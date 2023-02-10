Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stake Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

RCII stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

