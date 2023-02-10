Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 2,620.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. State Street Corp grew its position in Replimune Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,162,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Replimune Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 111,920 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.65. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

Several research analysts have commented on REPL shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

