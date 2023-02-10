Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SiTime (SITM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2023 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $127.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $107.13. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $270.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.87 and a beta of 1.88.

In other SiTime news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $132,538.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,934,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,085 shares of company stock worth $2,422,062 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 97,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in SiTime by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SiTime by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

