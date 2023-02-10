Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SiTime (SITM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) in the last few weeks:
- 2/2/2023 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2023 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2023 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
SiTime Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:SITM opened at $127.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $107.13. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $270.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.87 and a beta of 1.88.
Insider Activity at SiTime
In other SiTime news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $132,538.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,934,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,085 shares of company stock worth $2,422,062 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
