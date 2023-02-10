Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resideo Technologies Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.