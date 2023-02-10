Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.45. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

