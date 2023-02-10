Robert Kl Clarkson Sells 63,324 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Payoneer Global Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.