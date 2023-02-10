Robert Kl Clarkson Sells 63,324 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $181,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

