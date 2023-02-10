Robert W. Baird Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $73.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 317.24%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.