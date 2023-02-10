Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

