Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 22,384.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,486 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 576.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 86,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 75,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 30,048 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of REZ stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $100.05.

