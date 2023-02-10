Royal Bank of Canada Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $800.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $746.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $658.21 and a 200 day moving average of $617.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $766.71.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

