Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,606.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,516.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,547.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 42.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 31,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

