Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961,109 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.