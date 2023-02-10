Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $65.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.
RCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.93.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of RCL stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.
