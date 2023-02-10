Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $65.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.93.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

