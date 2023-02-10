Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.78) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $566,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

