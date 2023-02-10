RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

RPT Realty Trading Down 2.0 %

RPT Realty Profile

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.19 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.