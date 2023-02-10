Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,978 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

ZNTL stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.19. Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 372,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,690.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $959,025. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.