Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 22,408 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 357,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 515,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 105,488 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 193.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

