Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 34,786 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 411.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

