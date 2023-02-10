Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 839 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $657.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $619.80 and its 200-day moving average is $601.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $681.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

