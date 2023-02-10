Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,582 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $270.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $98.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

