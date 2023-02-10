Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

