Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUR. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $2,992,310. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

