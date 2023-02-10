Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

IMKTA opened at $93.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.73 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 22.55%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.