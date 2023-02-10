Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,813 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,104,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AdvanSix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AdvanSix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 6.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $31,153,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,046.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASIX opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

