Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 51,293 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Certara by 8.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,379,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 340,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Certara by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,130,000 after purchasing an additional 149,104 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $18.39 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Certara had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock valued at $450,292,082. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

