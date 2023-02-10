Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 97,831 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in MBIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 281,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $686.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.22.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

