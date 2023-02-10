Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 58,252 ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth $336,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Insider Transactions at ShotSpotter

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $31,931.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,810 shares in the company, valued at $16,314,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $133,798. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. TheStreet raised ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $440.89 million, a PE ratio of 112.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.32.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.