Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,570,000 after purchasing an additional 231,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 852,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

