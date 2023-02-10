Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 305.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 1,286.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of eXp World by 18.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 8,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $105,349.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,455,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,660,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,315 shares of company stock worth $1,015,478. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.