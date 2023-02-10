Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RPC were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,399,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after acquiring an additional 255,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RPC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 449,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RPC by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,058 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RPC by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,276 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.78.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. RPC’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

