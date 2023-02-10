Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,399 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

